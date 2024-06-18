Former Illini receives Memorial Health Championship sponsor exemption

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — After finishing in the top 20 last year, Michael Feagles will return to the Memorial Health Championship.

The former Illinois golfer turned pro in 2021 immediately following his graduation and has logged three top-25 finishes in two years on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Feagles was an All-American and Big Ten champion while playing for the Illini.

The 2024 Memorial Health Championship begins on Thursday, June 27 at the Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield.

