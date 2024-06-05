Former Illini Jordyn Poulter headed back to Olympics with Team USA

WCIA — Former Illinois volleyball player Jordyn Poulter will once again represent Team USA on the world’s biggest stage. Poulter was one of 12 players selected on Wednesday in the final roster cuts for Paris, USA Volleyball announced. This will be Poulter’s second Olympic games after helping USA win gold in Tokyo 2020, becoming the first Illini volleyball alum to make two Olympic rosters.

Poulter was named ‘Best Setter’ after the final match in Tokyo, leading Team USA to a sweep in the gold medal game over Brazil. It was the first time the Americans had won gold in the Olympic games after taking three silvers and two bronze in women’s volleyball.

Poulter was a three-time All-American for the Illini, including a first-team nod in 2018 as a senior. The Colorado native was also named Big Ten co-Setter of the Year, leading Illinois to the Final Four.

Women’s Olympic indoor volleyball competition kicks off July 27 and runs through August 11. The matches will take place at the South Paris Arena, located about nine miles south of the Olympic village.

U.S. Women’s Roster for the Olympic Games Paris 2024

2 Jordyn Poulter (S, 6-2, Aurora, Colo., Univ. of Illinois, Rocky Mountain)

3 Avery Skinner (OH, 6-1, Katy, Texas, Univ. of Kentucky, Lone Star)

4 Justine Wong-Orantes (L, 5-6, Cypress, Calif., Univ. of Nebraska, Southern California)

7 Lauren Carlini (S, 6-2, Aurora, Ill., Univ. of Wisconsin, Great Lakes)

10 Jordan Larson (OH, 6-2, Hooper, Neb., Univ. of Nebraska, Great Plains)

11 Annie Drews (Opp, 6-4, Elkhart, Ind., Purdue Univ., Hoosier)

12 Jordan Thompson (Opp, 6-4, Edina, Minn., Univ. of Cincinnati, North Country)

15 Haleigh Washington (MB, 6-3, Colorado Springs, Colo., Penn State Univ., Rocky Mountain)

16 Dana Rettke (MB, 6-8, Riverside, Ill., Univ. of Wisconsin, Great Lakes)

22 Kathryn Plummer (OH, 6-6, Aliso Viejo, Calif., Stanford Univ., Southern California)

23 Kelsey Robinson Cook (OH, 6-2, Bartlett, Ill., Univ. of Nebraska, Great Lakes)

24 Chiaka Ogbogu (MB, 6-2, Coppell, Texas, Univ. of Texas, North Texas)

Alternates

1 Micha Hancock (S, 5-11, Edmond, Okla., Penn State Univ., Oklahoma)

5 Ali Frantti (OH, 6-1, Spring Grove, Ill., Penn State, Great Lakes)

6 Morgan Hentz (L, 5-9, Lakeside Park, Ky., Stanford Univ., Pioneer)

14 Anna Stevenson Hall (MB, 6-2, Laurens, S.C., Univ. of Louisville, Palmetto)

29 Khalia Lanier (OH/Opp, 6-2, Scottsdale, Ariz., Univ. of Southern California, Arizona)

