Former Illini Johnny Newton selected by Commanders

WCIA — Former Illinois All-American defensive tackle Johnny Newton has been selected by the Washington Commanders in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The St. Petersburg, Fla. native is the fourth former Illini taken in the top two rounds since 2015, following Jihad Ward (2015), Devon Witherspoon (2023), and Quan Martin (2023).

Newton is the fourth Illini to be named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and was the 22nd Consensus All-American in Illinois history. He had 7.5 sacks, 52 tackles, and four blocked kicks in 2023.

