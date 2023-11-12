Former Illini and area standouts in NFL: Week 10

Nov. 12—Tommy DeVito (New York Giants) is set to make his first NFL start on Sunday, while Nate Hobbs (Raiders) and Quan Martin (Commanders) delivered key interceptions in wins for their respective teams. N-G sports staffer Joe Vozzelli Jr. offers an update on each former Illini and one former area high school standout with Week 10 of the NFL season now underway:

Nick Allegretti

Kansas City Chiefs

Looking back: Allegretti saw limited action playing three snaps on special teams, as Kansas City got back to winning ways in a 21-14 victory against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

What's next: The Chiefs (7-2) are one of four teams on their scheduled bye week.

Tony Adams

New York Jets

Looking back: Adams started at free safety for New York and finished with three combined tackles while playing 56 of 58 defensive snaps, but the Jets lost 27-6 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers this past Monday night.

What's next: The Jets (4-4) will play in prime time for a second straight week, with New York traveling across the country before facing the Raiders (4-5) at 7:20 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Chase Brown

Cincinnati Bengals

Looking back: Brown was placed on injured reserve in late October and that hamstring injury will keep the rookie running back out of at least four games. Brown is already halfway through that allocated period, however, with Cincinnati coming off a 24-18 home win against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday night.

What's next: The Bengals (5-3) will host the Houston Texans (4-4) at noon on Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Sydney Brown

Philadelphia Eagles

Looking back: The rookie defensive back started at strong safety, recorded three total tackles and forced a fumble in Philadelphia's 28-23 home win against the Cowboys last Sunday.

What's next: The Eagles (8-1) have their scheduled bye week.

Tommy DeVito

New York Giants

Looking back: It came with the Giants down 27-0, but DeVito threw his first career touchdown — a 9-yard pass to Wan'Dale Robinson early in the fourth quarter of New York's 30-6 road loss to the Raiders last Sunday. The rookie quarterback, who replaced an injured Daniel Jones, finished the game 15 of 20 for 175 yards with two interceptions.

What's next: The New Jersey native will be the 10th rookie QB to start a game this season — an NFL record — with Jones out for the season with a torn ACL and veteran Matt Barkley just added to the roster. DeVito's first NFL start will be against the Cowboys (5-3), with the Giants (2-7) visiting AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for a 3:25 p.m. matchup on Sunday.

Kendrick Green

Houston Texans

Looking back: The offensive lineman is out for the rest of the season after undergoing season-ending knee surgery.

What's next: The Texans (4-4) will travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals (5-3) at noon on Sunday.

Jake Hansen

Houston Texans

Looking back: The second-year linebacker had 27 snaps on special teams, as Houston held on for a wild 39-37 home win last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What's next: Houston (4-4) will look for back-to-back wins when they visit the Queen City for a matchup with the Bengals (5-3) at noon on Sunday.

Justin Hardee

New York Jets

Looking back: Hardee is currently on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

What's next: The Jets (4-4) play the Raiders (4-5) at 7:20 p.m. Sunday in Las Vegas.

Nate Hobbs

Las Vegas Raiders

Looking back: The starting cornerback was in the right place after a Tommy DeVito pass caromed off Las Vegas defensive back Marcus Peters' hands and into the waiting arms of Hobbs, who returned the interception 10 yards. Hobbs, who participated in 50 defensive snaps, added seven tackles and one pass defended in Las Vegas' 30-6 home win against the New York Giants last Sunday in interim Raiders coach Antonio Pierce's debut.

What's next: Hobbs and the Raiders (4-5) stay at home for a 7:20 p.m. kick Sunday against the New York Jets (4-4).

Kerby Joseph

Detroit Lions

Looking back: The starting free safety and his Detroit teammates had their bye week.

What's next: The Lions (6-2) are back in action at 3:05 p.m. Sunday against the Chargers (4-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., in an NFC-AFC crossover game.

Ted Karras

Cincinnati Bengals

Looking back: Cincinnati's starting center played all 70 offensive snaps in a 24-18 home win last Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, helping the Bengals compile 402 yards of total offense.

What's next: The Bengals (5-3) take a four-game winning streak into a noon kick on Sunday against the Texans (4-4) in Cincinnati.

Doug Kramer

Arizona Cardinals

Looking back: Kramer was waived by the Bears and later claimed off waivers by the Cardinals this past Monday with Arizona dealing with some offensive line injuries after left tackle D.J. Humphries and right guard Will Hernandez got hurt in the Cardinals' 27-0 loss to the Browns.

What's next: Kramer is on the active roster for Arizona (1-8) ahead of its 3:05 p.m. home game on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Vederian Lowe

New England Patriots

Looking back: Lowe did not play in New England's 20-17 home loss to the Washington Commanders this past Sunday.

What's next: Lowe has been a limited participant in practice (ankle injury) leading up to Sunday's 8:30 a.m. game for the Patriots (2-7) against the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) in the final international game of the season in Frankfurt, Germany.

Quan Martin

Washington Commanders

Looking back: The rookie defensive back came up with the game-clinching interception, diving to haul in a deflected pass off Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with 34 seconds left in Washington's 20-17 road win against New England. Martin also had one pass defended and played 15 snaps on defense and 24 snaps as a special teamer.

What's next: The Commanders (4-5) travel to the Pacific Northwest for a matchup with the Seahawks (5-3) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Chase McLaughlin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Looking back: McLaughlin accounted for 13 points by going 3 for 3 on his field-goal attempts and 4 for 4 on extra points in Tampa Bay's 39-37 loss to the Texans on Houston last Sunday. McLaughlin, who grew up in Cypress, Texas, just outside Houston, split the uprights on field goals from 35, 49 and 55 yards.

What's next: The Buccaneers (3-5) will look to snap a four-game skid at noon on Sunday against the Titans (3-5) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Alex Palczewski

Denver Broncos

Looking back: Palczewski, a rookie offensive lineman, has been out since the start of the season for the Broncos while on injured reserve with a hand injury/

What's next: The Broncos (3-5) will face the Bills (5-4) at 7:15 p.m. on Monday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Del'Shawn Phillips

Baltimore Ravens

Looking back: The linebacker played mostly on special teams (20 snaps) but added four defensive snaps, as Baltimore routed the Seahawks for a 37-3 home victory last Sunday.

What's next: The Ravens (7-2) have now won four in a row entering a Week 10 AFC North showdown with the Browns (5-3) at noon on Sunday in Baltimore.

Trent Sherfield

Buffalo Bills

Looking back: The wide receiver and Danville native was targeted twice and caught one pass for nine yards while logging 21 snaps on offense in Buffalo's 24-18 loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati this past Sunday night.

What's next: The Bills (5-4) host the Denver Broncos (3-5) in a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday.

Dawuane Smoot

Jacksonville Jaguars

Looking back: The defensive end/outside linebacker and the Jaguars had their scheduled bye week.

What's next: The Jaguars (6-2) take an NFL-best five-game win streak into a noon kick on Sunday against the 49ers (5-3) at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jihad Ward

New York Giants

Looking back: Ward started at defensive end for the Giants and delivered three combined tackles, including one for loss, but New York lost 30-6 to the Raiders in Las Vegas this past Sunday.

What's next: The Giants (2-7) play the NFC East rival Cowboys (5-3) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

Devon Witherspoon

Seattle Seahawks

Looking back: The rookie cornerback started and had six combined tackles and defended one pass in playing all 76 defensive snaps for Seattle, which lost 37-3 to the Ravens in Baltimore last Sunday.

What's next: The Seahawks (5-3) welcome in the Commanders (4-5) for a 3:25 p.m. Sunday game in Seattle.