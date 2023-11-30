How former Idaho players and coaches did near the finish line

Nov. 30—With another college football season nearing its conclusion, let's catch up with some former Vandals and see how 2023 wrapped up for them.

Paul Petrino, former head coach (2013-21)

Paul Petrino, the longest-tenured coach in Vandal football history, has spent the last two seasons as Central Michigan's offensive coordinator in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

In his first season with the Chippewas, they finished as the Mid-American Conference's seventh-highest-scoring offense (24.8 points per game) and had the No. 4 rushing offense, averaging 160.4 yards per game.

Central Michigan ended its season tied for last in the MAC West at 5-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play.

The Chippewas averaged 344.1 yards per game, which ranked fifth in the MAC. Their rushing attack was the fourth-best in the conference (159.4).

Robb Akey, former head coach (2007-12)

The former Vandal skipper is also on Central Michigan's staff with Petrino.

Robb Akey had control of the Vandals for five seasons and led them to a 43-42 win over Bowling Green in the 2009 Humanitarian Bowl.

The Colorado Springs, Colo., native was let go by the program after going 1-7 in 2012.

The Chippewas defense had ranked in the top five in total defense within the MAC every year since he arrived in 2019.

In 2021, Akey's defense helped Central Michigan to a 9-4 record, which earned them a spot in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

This season, Akey's unit had its worst year to date.

The Chippewas allowed a conference-high 407 yards per game and were the MAC's worst pass defense (247.3 per game).

Paul Moala, linebacker (2022)

Paul Moala, a starter at linebacker for the Vandals in 2022, finished that season with 61 tackles and a team-high four interceptions. Following his stellar campaign, he entered the transfer portal, eventually landing at Georgia Tech.

The Mishawaka, Ind., native had the same production playing in the Power Five, finishing with 59 tackles, eight for loss, two sacks and three forced fumbles.

He's also shown his big-play ability while in Atlanta, recording a forced fumble in the waning seconds against Miami on Oct. 7 to help his guys seal a 23-20 win.

Kemari Bailey, defensive end (2022)

Kemari Bailey, like Moala, was an impact player on Idaho's defense last season, finishing with a team-high five sacks.

The edge rusher from across the pond also piqued the interest of the FBS, landing on the Mountain West's Fresno State.

In his first season as a Bulldog, the Birmingham, U.K., native finished with two sacks, five quarterback hurries, eight tackles, three for loss and a forced fumble.

Wyryor Noil, defensive back (2018-22)

Noil was primarily a depth piece for Idaho's secondary for the last three years. In his final season with the Vandals in 2022, he tallied 21 tackles and a pass deflection.

The Portland, Ore., native entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of last season, taking his talents to Division II Central Missouri.

Noil finished as one of the best pass defenders in the DII ranks, with his 17 pass breakups ranking second in the classification. The Redshirt senior's six interceptions also rank in the top five at the DII level.

Noil's stellar season allowed him to earn first-team All-Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics (MIAA) Conference honors.

The Mules were crowned MIAA champions after finishing 11-2 overall and 9-1 in conference play. Their season came to an end following a 35-34 loss to Harding of Searcy, Ark., in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday.

