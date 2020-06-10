Jacob Eason is wasting no time getting to work.

While the NFL's offseason has gone virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback is doing what he can to prepare for his rookie season.

Eason, a fourth-round pick out of Washington, has been holding a rookie minicamp of sorts in Southern California alongside his draft classmates second-rounder Michael Pittman Jr. and sixth-rounder Dezmon Patmon, according to The Athletic.

Colts quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady explained why he's been impressed with Eason, who will join veterans Phillip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett in the quarterback room this season.

Overall, he's been great. You know, I've been on Zoom with him-a lot of calls spending time with him installing the offense with him – and he's done a great job. I mean, he's worked hard, he's asked a lot of questions and he's picking up the offense. Just getting him, I mean, it was great for us, to be able to get that type of talent that late in the draft. Obviously, he's still young, got things to work on. He does have a lot of tools with his size and his arm. -- Brady told Colts.com

Eason had a unique four-year college career that began in Georgia and ended in Washington. In 13 games at Washington in 2019, he completed 260 of 405 passes for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns while the Huskies went 8-5 (4-5 Pac-12). He sat out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Eason departed from Georgia following the 2017 season after suffering a left knee sprain in the first game of the season. Then freshman Jake Fromm would take over Eason's starting quarterback duties. With the Bulldogs, Eason completed 208 of 377 passes for 2,458 yards and 16 touchdowns in 16 games.

Now Eason, who slid to the fourth round on draft day, will look to prove to the Colts that he's the starting quarterback of the future.

Former Husky Jacob Eason throws with Colts receivers during quarantine originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest