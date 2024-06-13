Former Huskers clash in pitching duel in Major League Baseball

Former Nebraska baseball players clashed in a pitching duel in Baltimore on the professional level. On the mound Wednesday night, Cade Povich squared off against Atlanta’s Spencer Schwellenbach.

Povich stepped to the mound first, pitching for the Orioles in his second career start. Schwellenbach, meanwhile, earned his third career start for the Braves on the night. Both pitched for 6.0 innings.

Baltimore ended the night with the win, taking down Atlanta 4-2 thanks to Povich’s outing. Povich threw 89 total pitches on the night, 63 strikes, and tallied six strikeouts while surrendering five hits and no runs. Schwellenbach also threw 89 pitches, 62 of them strikes. He threw three strikeouts and coughed up four hits, two runs, and two walks.

Povich has eight strikeouts through two games, 11.1 innings, and 189 pitches. Schwellenbach, now through three games, 262 pitches, and 15.2 innings, has thrown 12 strikeouts.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire