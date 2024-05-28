Former Husker transfers to Syracuse

A former Nebraska running back/wide receiver announced that he will be transferring to Syracuse next season. Will Nixon will play for his father, Syracuse offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon, next season.

Nixon played for Nebraska for the 2020 and 2021 seasons as a wide receiver. He did not play in 2020 due to a season-ending injury. For the 2021 season, he appeared in three games and caught one pass for five yards.

He would then transfer to Washington for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, where he would play running back. Last season he recorded 33 carries for 201 yards and one touchdown.

Sources: Former Washington/Nebraska tailback Will Nixon is transferring to Syracuse. He ran for 201 yards and averaged 6.1 yards per carry last year at Washington. pic.twitter.com/5H0pwIlG5C — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 24, 2024

