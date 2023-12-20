Former Husker tight end announces transfer destination

A former Nebraska tight end has announced his transfer destination. Jake Appleget has announced that he will transfer to Northern Illinois for the 2024 season.

The three-star prospect initially committed to the Cornhusker’s class of 2022 as a linebacker. He moved to tight end after Matt Rhule took over as head coach. He made the announcement on social media earlier this month.

“Thank you to the coaches, strength staff, and my teammates here at Nebraska for everything over these past two years. After talks with my family and coaches, I have decided that it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal.”

Appleget appeared in six games in 2023 on special teams. He will have three years of eligibility remaining following his transfer.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire