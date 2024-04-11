Former Husker target enters transfer portal

A former target of the Nebraska men’s basketball team has entered the transfer portal. Mike Sharavjamts averaged 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for San Francisco last year.

Sharavjamts transfer to the Dons after starting his career at Dayton. He entered the portal last offseason as well and was a target for the Cornhuskers before the start of the 2023-24 season.

Sharavjamts is the first Mongolian citizen to earn a Division I athletic scholarship. He was a 4-star recruit who averaged 10.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 24 games for the International Sports Academy in Willoughby, Ohio.

While Nebraska maybe willing to target the forward once again, early reports have him returning to Dayton.

San Francisco sophomore Mike Sharavjamts has entered the Transfer Portal @On3sports has learned The 6-7 guard averaged 7.7 points and shot 36% 3P this season. Started his college career at Dayton.https://t.co/Pmv9bUxTGd pic.twitter.com/tCb26ZbcqF — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) April 10, 2024

