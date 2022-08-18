Former Husker receiver talks about “living up to” Aaron Rodgers high standards

One day after ripping his receivers about their recent performance at practice, the NFL MVP had an early morning meeting to clean things up with the young group, which includes a former Husker. ESPN’s Rob Demosvky is reporting that Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers met with his wide receivers on Wednesday at 8:45 am along with the rest of the Packer’s QB room and key offensive staff members. Rodgers wanted to clear the air with the group and work on finding solutions for their recent struggles. The former Cal Bear met with the receiving corps after comments he made to the media following Tuesday’s practice. In those comments, he expressed frustration over the group’s recent play on the field.

“The young guys, especially the young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. So we’ve got to get better in that area.”

"A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions … you keep dropping the ball, you won't be out there." Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is FED UP with inconsistent play from his pass catchers so far in camp 👀 pic.twitter.com/uUKFiOUlaT — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 17, 2022

The 2021 MVP even went as far as to blame the receiver play for the three-interception night backup QB Jordan Love had during the first game of the preseason.

“I felt really bad for Jordan the other night because we had a couple of total mental busts for picks. We had a drop for a pick. We had two guys running who knows what on the third one. Now, he shouldn’t have thrown the ball there probably, but some of that is veteran stuff making veteran mistakes.”

.@AllHands81 doesn't blame Aaron Rodgers for challenging Green Bay wide receivers: "He knows his clock is ticking and is going to need these receivers to perform." pic.twitter.com/SwhQ1UUL21 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 17, 2022

The 4x NFL Most Valuable Player made it clear to the corps that the NFL expects a different standard from its players and that the current effort just isn’t good enough.

Story continues

“I had a conversation with a couple of the young guys about the standard we’re going to hold them to, they are rookies, but they’re NFL players and what’s been on film hasn’t been good enough as of yet. There have been some splash plays, but there’s been a lot of mistakes. We watch every single clip. We’re watching all the one reps, all the two reps, the three reps in our quarterback room. We don’t miss anything.”

A day after Aaron Rodgers expressed his frustration with the young receivers, he met with the whole group this morning. Rookie Samori Toure said it was highly productive and “we responded well, we were challenged and rose to the occasion (in practice). — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 17, 2022

Former Husker and now rookie Samori Toure was in that meeting and told the media that it was a reminder of the standard they’re expected to maintain as professionals.

“It was just really giving us advice. Basically, letting us know that the Green Bay receiving corps has always been held to a super-high standard. All the legends who have been through here. It’s just about us carrying on that standard and stepping up.”

Just Jordan Love dropping a dime to Samori Toure with Devonte Wyatt breathing down his neck. pic.twitter.com/obOw6atZqT — zach jacobson (@itszacharyj) August 6, 2022

Toure was a seventh-round selection of the Packers after spending one season in Lincoln. He had transferred to Nebraska after spending the previous four years at Montana. In 2021, Toure was a favorite target of then-quarterback Adrian Martinez, catching 46 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns. Green Bay takes the field in preseason game number two when they host the New Orleans Saints on Friday at Lambeau Field.

😏 @HuskerFBNation can score long TDs too Samori Toure takes off for the 72-yard touchdown 😤 pic.twitter.com/hJRveTuDal — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 6, 2021

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

1

1

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire