Former Husker quarterback scores five touchdowns in United Football League victory

A former Nebraska quarterback continued his MVP play in the United Football League on Saturday night. Adrian Martinez and the Birmingham Stallions defeated the Houston Roughnecks 35-28 to improve to 8-0 on the season.

Martinez finished the game 19-for-31 with 173 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also added six carries for 44 yards with two more scores on the night.

The California native played for Nebraska from 2018-21 before transferring to Kansas State for the 2022 season. As a starter in Lincoln, he went 14-24.

In five collegiate seasons, he threw for 9,391 yards and 49 touchdowns with 30 interceptions. Martinez also ran for 2,847 yards and 44 touchdowns.

He spent last season in camp with the Detroit Lions before being cut during the preseason. The Birmingham Stallions will next take the field on Saturday afternoon when they travel to San Antonio to face the Brahmas.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. central time.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire