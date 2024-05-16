Former Husker off to strong start in Australia

A former Nebraska basketball player is off to a fast start during her rookie season of professional basketball. Sam Haiby plays for the Mackay Meteorettes in Australia’s NBL1.

Only four games into her career, Haiby is averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.8 steals. The All-Big Ten guard finished 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,618 points.

NBL1 is a developmental league in Australia designed to help players prepare for the professional National Basketball League of Australia.

📊 four games in making a statement @SHaiby_4 is off to an amazing start in her first season Down Under! #ProBigRed pic.twitter.com/m8TArulFvn — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) May 15, 2024

