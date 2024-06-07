Former Husker named All-UFL quarterback

A former Nebraska quarterback has been named to the inaugural All-United Football League team. Adrian Martinez was officially named All-UFL quarterback on Wednesday afternoon.

During the year, Martinez threw 1,749 yards and 15 touchdowns with three interceptions. He’s also run for a UFL league-leading 528 yards and three touchdowns with an average of 9.8 yards per rush.

The quarterback played four seasons at Nebraska, from 2018-21, before transferring to Kansas State to finish his career. While in college, he threw for 9,391 yards and 49 touchdowns with 30 interceptions. Martinez also ran for 2,847 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Adrian Martinez and the Birmingham Stallions will play the Michigan Panthers in the USFL Conference Championship game on Saturday. The Stallions are 2-0 on the year against the Panthers, and the first kick is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CT on ABC.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire