Former Husker lands at West Coast mid-major

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Matar Diop has found his next destination. The native of Senegal will continue his career with Loyola Marymount of the West Coast Conference.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein first reported the news on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles based university and program is coming off a 12-19 season which included a 5-11 record in WCC play.

Source: Nebraska transfer Matar Diop has committed to Loyola Marymount. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 18, 2024

Diop in his only season with the Cornhuskers, played in 19 games while totaling 16 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and three steals in the process. He also had 11 personal fouls.

The 6-foot-10 forward originally committed to the Huskers in the 2023 recruiting class over offers from Arizona State, Seton Hall, and Ole Miss.

