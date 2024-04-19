Former Husker Jamarques Lawrence announces transfer destination

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Jamarques Lawrence has announced his transfer destination. The New Jersey native will play the next portion of his collegiate career at Rhode Island.

Lawrence played in 62 games, making 35 starts, in two seasons with the Huskers. In those 62 games, he averaged 21.0 minutes per game, averaging 6.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

As a high school prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle, Lawrence was a consensus three-star recruit and considered a top-30 shooting guard in the country by 247Sports and Rivals.

He initially committed to the Huskers over offers from Cal, Fordham, UMass, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Wichita State, among others.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire