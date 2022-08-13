Former Husker impresses in first preseason game

Former Nebraska center Cam Jurgens made his preseason debut last night, and according to the early reports, he made one heck of a first impression. The former Husker saw his first action in the NFL as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the New York Jets on Friday night. Jurgens had a Nebraska career that culminated in being named Third-Team All-Big Ten (2021, Coaches) as well as a member of the Rimington Trophy Watch List (2021). Following his career in Lincoln, he was taken in the second round of the NFL Draft, number 51 overall.

Jurgens made his debut with the 1st team offensive line due to the injury of 4x First-team All-Pro Jason Kelce. Pro Football Focus ranked him number one among the Eagles’ offensive line with 21 pass-blocking snaps, zero sacks allowed, and one total pressure allowed. He also earned a team-high 86.0 run-blocking grade on the first review of the game tape.

Below is a recap of some of the social media reactions from Friday’s game.

Cam Jurgens was just a massive highlight reel in the first half! What other center does this remind you of? 😏#Eaglespic.twitter.com/BMWtdfx2AE — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) August 13, 2022

The Eagles really drafted a Jason Kelce clone in Cam Jurgens. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeegNFP) August 13, 2022

Cam Jurgens is such an impressive blocker in the second level. He was at Nebraska too, but with Jason Kelce tutoring him — the sky is the limit on his potential with the #Eagles. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 13, 2022

Cam Jurgens is putting on a show in his first NFL action. Forget the viral clip, he's been phenomenal today.#Eaglespic.twitter.com/QCN0Ve8iYd — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) August 13, 2022

Cam Jurgens is a Kelce clone.#Eagles — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) August 12, 2022

#Eagles Cam Jurgens looks super smooth and is playing really well tonight. It seems like all of the Rookies and new face Vets are playing well tonight. — Luke Stansfield (@Luke_StansNFL) August 13, 2022

Quick Halftime Observations: – First team offense and defense looked great

– Starting and depth LBs making plays all over the field, especially Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean

– Cam Jurgens had a STELLAR first half… depth O-Line has been strong

– Zach Pascal has looked good — Robert Foulkrod (@Robert_Foulkrod) August 13, 2022

Cam Jurgens in the second round is going to look a steal for the next decade+. — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) August 13, 2022

Cam Jurgens looks very natural pulling and blocking downfield — Louie DiBiase (@DiBiaseLOE) August 13, 2022

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Story continues

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

1

1

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire