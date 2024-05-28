Former Husker to hold multiple NBA pre-draft workouts

A former Nebraska basketball player has scheduled multiple workouts for the 2024 NBA draft. Keisei Tominaga will work out with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, May 28, and the LA Clippers on Thursday, May 30.

In 32 games last season, he averaged 15.1 points, shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point line. This is not the first time that the Nagoya, Japan native has worked out for NBA teams.

He worked out for the Indiana Pacers in the run-up to the 2023 NBA draft before withdrawing and returning to Nebraska for his senior season. Projections currently have Tominaga as a second-round draft pick.

The Kings will be picking with picks No. 13 and No. 45 overall. The Clippers have only one pick in the draft, No. 46 overall in the second round.

The 2024 NBA draft will run from Wednesday, June 26, till Thursday, June 27.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire