Former Husker Cubba Purdy flips portal commitment to Nevada

Former Nebraska Cornhusker Chubba Purdy will not be headed to San Jose State after all. On Monday, it was announced that the former Florida State and Nebraska quarterback will continue his collegiate career at Nevada instead.

The move comes after the University of Arizona hired San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan to replace Jedd Fisch who left Tuscon to take over the Washington Huskies football program. Rather quickly, San Jose State tabbed former Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo to lead the Spartans in the future.

During his career at Nebraska, Purdy threw for 529 yards while rushing for an additional 253 yards. He had five total career touchdowns with the Huskers as well.

Purdy is joining a Nevada program coming off its second straight 2-10 season. The university fired head coach Ken Wilson this offseason and tabbed Jeff Choate to take over.

Blessed to be committing to The University of Nevada! pic.twitter.com/uH5IL7V3iO — Chubba Purdy (@chubbapurdy) January 22, 2024

