Former Husker coach’s son to officially visit this weekend

A class of 2023 recruit will be visiting the Nebraska Football team this weekend even though his father no longer works on the sideline. Edge rusher Teitum Tuioti, son of former Husker defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, will officially visit Nebraska this weekend.

The 3-star pass rusher had played for Lincoln Southeast High School while his father worked for the Cornhuskers, but he now plays for Sheldon High out of Eugene, Oregon. His father, Tony Tuioti, coached at Nebraska for three seasons before accepting the same position at Oregon under first-year head coach Dan Lanning. Tony successfully recruited former Husker lineman Casey Rogers during the off-season after leaving for Oregon.

According to Rivals, Teitum Tuioti has received 11 total offers, but their Future Cast prediction shows a tie between the Ducks and the Cornhuskers. He’s currently listed as the third-best player in the 2023 recruiting class out of Oregon, according to both on3 and 247sports. This weekend will be Tuioti’s first official college visit.

