Former Husker coach named defensive coordinator at Boise State

A former Nebraska defensive coordinator has been promoted to the same job at his current school. Boise State has promoted defensive line coach Erik Chinander to defensive coordinator.

Chinander just finished his first season in Boise, serving as assistant head coach and defensive line coach. He had previously been the defensive coordinator at UCF and Nebraska.

Chinander served as the defensive coordinator of the Cornhuskers from 2018 to 22. He was fired four games into the 2022 season after giving up 49 points and 580 yards in a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma.

Boise State is currently preparing for the LA Bowl this Saturday against UCLA.

