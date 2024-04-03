Former Husker coach hired as Nevada’s offensive coordinator

A former Nebraska Offensive Coordinator has been hired for the same position at Nevada. Former coach Matt Lubick was announced as the team’s offensive coordinator by head coach Jeff Choate on Monday.

Lubick was only a wide receiver coach and offensive coordinator with the Huskers for the 2020 and 2021 seasons before being dismissed. Prior to arriving in Lincoln, he had spent two seasons at Washington and the four seasons before that at Oregon, where he coached with Scott Frost.

For the last couple of seasons, Lubick has been a senior analyst at Kansas. He was diagnosed with leukemia last October and has been undergoing treatment.

Nevada head coach Jeff Choate is excited to see his new coordinator emerge from a tough battle.

“Matt has obviously had a long battle, and it’s really gratifying to see him come out the other end. One of the things he talked about with our team was gratitude, how grateful he was for the opportunity to coach at Nevada. And I can say the same thing—I’m extremely grateful that Matt is going to be our offensive coordinator. We’re very excited to have him in a position where he can engage with us now. Matt’s an extremely accomplished coach and an even better person, and I’m looking forward to what he’s able to bring.”

Choate will be entering his first season at Nevada after serving as Texas’ defensive coordinator for the last three years.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire