Former Husker Casey Thompson commits to Oklahoma

A former Husker is returning home to finish his college football career. Quarterback Casey Thompson announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility.

Thompson spent one year at Nebraska after spending four seasons at Texas. The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma native would then transfer to Florida Atlantic but would tear his ACL three games into the 2023 season.

Thompson will be the third quarterback in his family to don the Sooner jersey, joining his brother, Kendal, and his father, Oklahoma legend Charles Thompson.

In his career, Thompson played 32 games and threw for 5,338 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. His best season came in his lone year at Nebraska, despite not playing in every game. Thompson threw for 2,407 yards, 17 touchdowns, and ten interceptions.

