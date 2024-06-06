Former Husker called up by Baltimore Orioles

A former Husker is making his Major League Baseball debut on Thursday afternoon. Cade Povich is the 41st Nebraska baseball player to reach the big lights after being called up by the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday morning.

The O’s will face the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday at 12:07 p.m. CT. In Triple-A Norfolk, Povich posted a 5-1 record in 11 starts with a 3.18 ERA. He has 75 strikeouts in 56.2 innings.

The lefty had two successful seasons at Nebraska (2020 & 2021). He posted a 7-3 record with a 3.52 ERA in 102.1 innings pitched.

Povich was initially drafted by the Minnesota Twins but was acquired by Baltimore in the Jorge Lopez trade in August of 2022. The Orioles will face the Blue Jays in Toronto this afternoon, with a first scheduled for 12:07 p.m.

