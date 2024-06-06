Former Husker Cade Povich makes MLB debut

A former Husker pitcher took the mound on Thursday afternoon in his MLB debut. Cade Povich started for the Baltimore Orioles in their showdown against Toronto Blue Jays.

Povich made his start following three seasons in the Minor League after being drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 2021. Minnesota traded Povich to Baltimore in 2022.

The Bellevue, Nebraska native has put up impressive numbers this spring at Triple-A Norfolk, posting a 5-1 record in 11 starts with a 3.18 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 56.2 innings.

Povich pitched through 5.1 innings and faced 25 batters in his start for Baltimore and finished the day throwing two strikeouts. He surrendered five hits, four walks, and six runs. Povich shut out the Blue Jays through the first two innings before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run home run in the third.

Povich surrendered one run in the fourth before shutting out Toronto in the fifth. However, he coughed up two more runs in the sixth, increasing the Blue Jays’ score to 6-1. Baltimore scored four runs across the final two innings but came up short with a 6-5 loss.

He is the 41st Nebraska baseball player to reach the Major Leagues and the third this season. Spencer Schwellenbach and Trenton Brooks both debuted in late May.

