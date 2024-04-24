Former Husker C.J. Wilcher commits to Texas A&M

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers guard C.J. Wilcher has decided to continue his collegiate career at Texas A&M.

Texas A&M will be Wilcher’s third school after spending one season with Xavier in 2020-21 as well as his three seasons with the Huskers from 2021-22 to 2023-24.

During his three seasons with the Huskers, Wilcher played in 97 games including making 28 starts and averaging 23.2 minutes per game. In his 97 career games, Wilcher averaged 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

Wilcher was originally a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle out of St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, New Jersey.

At the time, he committed to Xavier over offers from DePaul, Harvard, Minnesota, Providence, and St. John’s.

