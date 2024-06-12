Former Husker Brice Matthews named Atlantic League Player of the Week

A former Nebraska baseball player has been named the South Atlantic League Player of the Week. Brice Matthews earned the honor on Monday afternoon.

In the last week, Matthews hit .462 with four home runs, eight runs scored, and five stolen bases for the Asheville Tourists. He is currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Houston Astros organization.

Matthews played at Nebraska from 2021-23. In three seasons, he hit .305 with a .424 on-base percentage and a .470 slugging percentage. He also had 32 home runs, 130 RBI, and 39 stolen bases.

The middle infielder was selected by the Houston Astros in the first round with the 28th overall pick in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire