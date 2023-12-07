Former Husker assistant to retire from coaching

A former Nebraska defensive coordinator has announced he is retiring from coaching. Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl will step away from his position after the team’s appearance in the Barstool Sports Bowl against Toledo.

Bohl is wrapping up his tenth season in Laramie and holds a record of 60-60 while leading the Cowboys. He will be replaced by defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel, who will take over after the bowl game.

Bohl’s most successful coaching stop came as the head coach of North Dakota State. He would finish with a record of 104-32 while in charge of the Bison and would end his run with three straight national championships (2011, 2012, 2013).

The Lincoln, Nebraska native would play defensive back for the Cornhuskers from 1977-1979. He would coach at Nebraska from 1995-2002.

Bohl would coach linebackers and spend time as a defensive coordinator before taking over in Fargo. The Wyoming Cowboys will face Toledo on December 30 at 2:30 p.m. in Tucson, Arizona.

