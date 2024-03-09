Former Husker assistant coach accepts job at TCU

A former Nebraska assistant coach has found a new job in college football. TCU has hired Bob Wager in a high school relations role.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports first reported Wager’s hire. He was hired as the tight ends coach of Matt Rhule’s inaugural staff.

He was forced to resign before the 2023 season after receiving a citation for a diving offense.

“It is with great remorse that I resign from my position as assistant football coach at the University of Nebraska,” Wager said. “Earlier this week I received a citation for a driving offense that I regret immensely. I am grateful for the opportunity extended to me, and sincerely sorry for any negativity my poor decision has brought to my family, our team, our staff, and all those that I have disappointed.”

Wager was replaced on the staff by Josh Martin. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield now coaches the tight ends.

TCU has hired former Nebraska assistant and longtime Texas high school head coach Bob Wager in a high school relations role, sources tell @247sports. Before taking the job at Nebraska, Wager was a high school head coach in Texas for 26 years and coached players like Myles… pic.twitter.com/E400KZRMq9 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 8, 2024

