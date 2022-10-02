Former Husker Adrian Martinez has big day against Texas Tech

For the second week in a row, a former Nebraska Cornhusker put up big numbers in a conference win. Quarterback Adrian Martinez had a dominant performance against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

The senior was 12 of 19 passing for 116 yards and one touchdown while running 12 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcat’s 37-28 victory over the Red Raiders. In the last two weeks, Martinez has run the football 33 times for 319 yards and seven touchdowns.

While at Nebraska, Martinez threw for 8,491 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. He also rushed for another 2,301 yards with 35 touchdowns. So far this year, Martinez has thrown for 654 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. In addition, he’s run for 469 yards and nine touchdowns. The Wildcats are now 4-1 on the year and 2-0 in the Big 12.

Next week Kansas State is in Ames, Iowa, to take on the cyclones in a night conference game.

Adrian Martinez over the last two games: ◽️ 350 passing yards

◽️ 319 rushing yards

◽️ Nine total TDs

◽️ Zero INT H/T @247Sportshttps://t.co/jxccOisuso pic.twitter.com/bzZxstFQbR — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 1, 2022

Adrian Martinez can FLY!💨 K-STATE LEADS! pic.twitter.com/0t4degiKkG — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 1, 2022

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

QB Adrian Martinez vs Texas Tech • 116 Passing yards 1 TD

• 171 Rushing yards 3 TDs pic.twitter.com/qJDh66mbbw — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 1, 2022

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

It took 2 plays for Adrian Martinez to march 75 YDS for a TD 💨 (via @Big12Conference)pic.twitter.com/B7kWCUhWAf — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 1, 2022

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas St. QB Adrian Martinez did it all for the No. 25 Wildcats in a 37-28 win over Texas Tech 💪 🎯 12/19

🎯 116 YDs

🎯 1 TD

💨 12 CAR

💨 171 YDs

💨 3 TDs#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/hfFrbzaWwu — bet365 CA (@bet365ca) October 1, 2022

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire