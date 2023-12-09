Former Houston starting offensive guard Tyler Johnson transfers to Colorado

At this rate, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders should have a much cleaner pocket to operate in next year.

Hours after former UConn starting center Yakiri Walker announced his commitment to the Buffs on Saturday morning, Houston transfer offensive guard Tyler Johnson did the same.

Johnson spent his first three collegiate seasons at Texas (2019-21) and even started at right guard in the 2020 Alamo Bowl against Colorado. Prior to the 2022 season, he transferred to Houston and was a Third-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection that year.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, Johnson started in all 12 games for the Cougars this past season at left guard.

Johnson, who visited Boulder this weekend, also received offers from Maryland, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech after entering the portal on Thursday.

He comes to CU with two years of eligibility remaining.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire