Former Houston standout corner Isaiah Hamilton commits to Ole Miss

MICHAEL KATZ, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
Former Houston cornerback Isaiah Hamilton committed to Ole Miss Friday, he announced on social media. He is ranked a four-star transfer in On3's Industry rankings and as a three star by 247Sports. Hamilton entered the transfer portal on April 30.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from Channelview, Texas began his career at Texas Southern and was first-team All-SWAC in 2022, when nabbed five interceptions. He spent his junior season with the Cougars and was All-Big 12 honorable mention, intercepting four passes to go with 50 combined tackles.

The Rebels must replace both of its starting cornerbacks from their Peach Bowl-champion team, having lost both Deantre Prince and Zamari Walton to the NFL. Ole Miss returns Chris Graves and brought in four-star transfer Trey Amos from Alabama and also added Michigan’s Amorion Walker and Tennessee’s Brandon Turnage. Walker recently reentered the transfer portal, however, and committed to Michigan.