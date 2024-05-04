Former Houston standout corner Isaiah Hamilton commits to Ole Miss

Former Houston cornerback Isaiah Hamilton committed to Ole Miss Friday, he announced on social media. He is ranked a four-star transfer in On3's Industry rankings and as a three star by 247Sports. Hamilton entered the transfer portal on April 30.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from Channelview, Texas began his career at Texas Southern and was first-team All-SWAC in 2022, when nabbed five interceptions. He spent his junior season with the Cougars and was All-Big 12 honorable mention, intercepting four passes to go with 50 combined tackles.

The Rebels must replace both of its starting cornerbacks from their Peach Bowl-champion team, having lost both Deantre Prince and Zamari Walton to the NFL. Ole Miss returns Chris Graves and brought in four-star transfer Trey Amos from Alabama and also added Michigan’s Amorion Walker and Tennessee’s Brandon Turnage. Walker recently reentered the transfer portal, however, and committed to Michigan.