Former Houston Astros prospect Ronny Garcia dead at 24

Ronny Garcia, a former Houston Astros prospect, died in a traffic accident.

He was 24.

The Astros confirmed the death in a Saturday post on social media.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Astros prospect, Ronny Garcia," the team posted on X, alongside a photo of Garcia. "Our condolences go out to his family and friends."

Ronny Garcia (Tony Farlow / Four Seam Images via AP file)

Garcia died in a traffic accident, according to Héctor Gómez, a Dominican Republic-based reporter who covers Major League Baseball.

According to Gómez, Garcia's father was also involved in and died in the crash.

Yahoo Sports reported the accident involved two motorcycles on the Las Galeras-Samaná highway in Samaná, Dominican Republic.

Garcia joined the Astros' organization in 2016 as a 16-year-old international signing, Yahoo Sports reported. He pitched in that system in the Florida Complex League and Class A.

He played for a number of minor league teams since then, including the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the Asheville Tourists, where he played as recently as last year.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Ronny Garcia. Ronny spent parts of three seasons with Fayetteville, always carrying a smile around the ballpark," the Woodpeckers wrote on X.

"He was a talented pitcher and a beloved teammate. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com