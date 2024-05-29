Former hoopers return to Boulder High for competitive charity tournament

May 28—As runners from every corner of the globe were preparing to compete in the Bolder Boulder over Memorial Day weekend, another, smaller tradition lived on in the Boulder High School gym.

May Madness, a charity basketball tournament run by BHS athletic trainer Shannon Aberton, brought back local hoopers for a two-day competition to raise money for the Boulder Community Health Foundation. One hundred percent of the proceeds goes to Boulder Valley School District athletes whose families can't afford healthcare when they suffer injuries.

"It's a great thing when you can offer this assistance to people who feel like they're stuck and can't take care of their kid, because they don't have the money to pay for it," Aberton said. "They seem to really enjoy it. It's really high-level basketball, and I'm not sure how that happened.

"It's a lot of college players, a lot of professional players who play overseas. I've even had an NBA player play in it one year — Louis Amundson, he went to Monarch back in the day. Everybody seems to love it, and they all come back every year. I want to make it bigger and better. Hopefully we can get even more teams. It's a labor of love."

Participants this Memorial Day weekend included local graduates from Fairview and Boulder, as well as BHS alumnus Pete Boyle and CU basketball alumnus Brett Brady.

The tournament normally rakes in $6,000 to $8,000 for the cause, according to Aberton, but suffered a bit of a downturn in participation this year. Realtor for Hoopers, which has played in it for eight years, won for the third straight time with a 58-54 decision over Art, Love and Literature on Saturday night.

Adam Kemp, a "bronze sponsor" for the event, captained Realtor for Hoopers' team of nine.

"I'm just wanting to help pay for the referees, things like that, so the most money goes to the cause," he said. "I'm a real estate agent here in Denver, Colorado. My branding is Realtor for Hoopers, so I try to sponsor and support the basketball community in the Denver Metro area as much as I can."

In the final 35 seconds of the 20-minute, running-clock halves, Realtor for Hoopers' Brady secured a rebound in crunch time to hand his team a crucial possession. That led to a series of desperation fouls from Art, Love and Literature, who trailed by two points at that juncture.

Brady hammered the final nail in the coffin 31 seconds later with a pair of free throws, propelling Realtor for Hoopers to the 58-54 victory. The team, led by Kemp, handed half of the $1,000 prize money back to Aberton for the cause it's spent years promoting.

As Aberton put it, "Once they play, they're hooked."

"What first attracted me is, as a basketball hooper and all that, it's a very well-run tournament, and it brings in a lot of good competition," Kemp said. "For us, as a team, that's what we're looking for, is just to really compete on a high level. What keeps us here is that Shannon is just one of the most amazing people I know. She just does a great job running it."