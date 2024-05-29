Former Hoop Hogs F Maryam Dauda joining coach Dawn Staley at national champion South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is adding Arkansas forward Maryam Dauda to its national championship roster.

Dauda, who is 6-foot-4, spent the past three seasons with the Razorbacks. She announced her commitment to the Gamecocks on social media Wednesday.

Dauda, from Bentonville, Arkansas, started all 33 games at Arkansas this past season and led the team in field-goal percentage, blocks and offensive rebounds. That should be a strong fit for South Carolina and coach Dawn Staley, who’s team lost its biggest post presence and top scorer in 6-7 Kamilla Cardoso after finishing an undefeated, national title season.

Dauda came to Arkansas as a McDonald’s All-American, but missed her first year in 2021-22 because of injury. She averaged 10.1 points and 6.3 rebounds this past season.

Dauda joins a stacked front court at South Carolina, which includes 6-3 Ashlyn Watkins, 6-3 Sania Feagin and 6-2 Chloe Kitts, all who played big roles in their team’s 38-0 season.

The Gamecocks also added 6-5 freshman Adele Tac, who joined the team in midseason this past year as she rehabbed a knee injury.

