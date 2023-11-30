Former Hollyoaks star Lucy-Jo Hudson shares young son's hospital dash

Hollyoaks actress Lucy-Jo Hudson had another hospital dash over the weekend; this time for her three-year-old son Carter.

Known to soap fans for playing Donna-Marie Quinn, she recounted this stressful experience on Instagram yesterday (November 29), writing next to several before-and-after pictures: "Honest mum post! This was me and Carter on Saturday.... Swipe to see what happened within a few hours.

"How do they go from being absolutely normal to then being in A&E?"

Hudson went on to clarify: "He's 100% better now, I really thought he had a water infection god love him, but it turned out it was another infection (down below) bless him! Thankgod he's back to his normal self now, well as normal as my threenager is.



"But how crazy is life, you go from one extreme to another being a mum don't you? He was on stage doing his Christmas show, the next... we're in A&E!!! Please share your experience with me so I know I'm not on my own."

This comes after the soap star's urgent blood transfusion in October, due to her haemoglobin levels becoming "dangerously low".

Hudson, who also starred as Katy Harris in Coronation Street and Rhiannon Davis in Doctors, thanked the Salford Royal hospital staff at the time for taking "such good care" of her on the emergency assessment unit.



