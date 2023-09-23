Former Hollyoaks star David Tag announces birth of second child

Hollyoaks favourite David Tag has become a father for the second time.

Recognised for playing Sylver McQueen for four years between 2018 and 2022, the actor's wife Abi Harrison gave birth to another baby boy earlier this month – turning son Reuben into a big brother.

Captioning a selection of cuddly hospital photos, the couple announced the little one's safe arrival via Instagram, while revealing his full name of Kaspar Phoenix Tag.

"Well done mummy xxx he's perfect x," read one of the many congratulatory comments.



Three more followers went on to respond: "Huge congratulations to you all. Kaspar is beautiful hope you are doing well x", "Ohhhh congratulations to you and Dave! He's gorgeous and love his name xx" and "@_abi_harrison_ awww mega congratulations to you & @davidtagofficial on the birth of gorgeous adorable kaspar phoenix".

Following his soap character's death last year, Tag will have plenty of spare time to be changing those nappies.

Asked by Digital Spy about his fondest Hollyoaks memories, the star told us: "There have been so many. Filming in Majorca was a highlight of my life. That week was so much fun. That was when I first started in the show, so just getting to meet everyone out there was a great experience.

"Hollyoaks Later really stands out for me as well. Filming that episode was really gritty and you could get your teeth into it a lot more than a normal episode. Also filming my last episodes, those really stand out as well."



