Former Hogs linebacker Antonio Grier signs with Bucs

Former Arkansas and South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the weekend following the NFL Draft.

Grier was one of seven who played for Arkansas who had a shot at being taken in the draft. Only kicker Cam Little and offensive lineman Beaux Limmer were selected.

Grier played just one season in Fayetteville, largley as the team’s third linebacker following his transfer from USF. He finised third among his position and seventh on the team with 36 tackles, earning more playing time as the season progressed.

Arkansas lost almost its entire linebacking corps in the offseason, returning only freshmen. In the spring, the Razorbacks’ top four were Georgia transfer Xavian Sorey, returners Brad Spencer, Alex Sanford and Carson Dean.

The Razorbacks are set to open the 2024 season, coach Sam Pittman’s fifth at the helm, in Little Rock on August 29, a Tuesday, against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

