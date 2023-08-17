Former Hogs coach Houston Nutt leaving CBS analyst role

At age 65, Houston Nutt decided it was time to hang up the microphone.

As it were.

Nutt, the second winningest coach in Arkansas football history, had spent the last decade-plus as a college football analyst at CBS.

“After 11 incredible years, I have decided to say goodbye to my CBS Sports team to spend more time being grandpa (“Pappy”) and with family. I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to work along such a talented team,” Nutt wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in his announcement.

Nutt coached Arkansas for 10 years between 1998 and 2007. He won 75 games in that period and led the Razorbacks to eight bowls. After leaving Fayetteville, Nutt spent four seasons at Ole Miss before leaving the sidelines for his job with CBS.

Nutt had been an in-studio analyst on Saturdays during the college football season. CBS announced Danny Kanell and Kevin Carter would hold such roles for the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire