Former Hog Trey Flowers has finally found a new home

Trey Flowers is far too good of an NFL pass rusher to stay unemployed long.

Now it looks like his new home has been determined.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Flowers, a former Arkansas defensive end, intends to sign with the Miami Dolphins this week. He had spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Flowers won two Super Bowls in his first four seasons with New England. His last two seasons with the Patriots, he was a starter up front, registering 6 1/2 and then seven sacks. He hit the market after his fourth season and the Lions signed him to a $90 million deal. Injuries stalled his two years in Detroit as he played in only 14 games in two seasons, collecting a total of 3 1/2 sacks.

The move to Miami is not officially but is expected to be when roster spots become available later in the week.

Flowers played all four college seasons at Arkansas from 2011-2014. He had 18 sacks and 47 1/2 tackles for-loss during his career.

