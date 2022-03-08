Former Hog Moses Moody sets NBA record with Golden State

Moses Moody’s rookie year in the NBA didn’t quite get off to the start he had hoped for. But a year is more than a few months.

The former Arkansas guard is among the league’s best first-year players now in March. On Monday night, his Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets, but Moody set a franchise record with 30 points, the most ever for a teenager with the Warriors.

His 36 minutes played were a career high, too. And they didn’t come on a bad team against another bad team. The Warriors are third in the Western Conference while the Nuggets are sixth.

Moses picked up his points shooting 10 of 23 from the floor, including 5 of 12 from 3-point range and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. He dropped 22 points in the first half, the most scored in a half by a Warriors rookie since Steph Curry in 2010.

For the month, Moody is averaging 14.5 points in 20 minutes a game.