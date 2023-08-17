Former Hog Greenlaw still battling the injury bug

Former Arkansas linebacker and emerging NFL stalwart Dre Greenlaw continues to battle the injury bug, tweaking his hamstring in a joint scrimmage with Las Vegas last week and missing last Sunday’s preseason opener against the Raiders.

He returned to practice this week and should see limited time in this upcoming Sunday’s preseason tilt at Denver.

The 6-foot, 230-pound Fayetteville native, a fifth-round pick in 2019, has become a key cog for San Francisco’s top-ranked defense at linebacker, playing along side All-Pro Fred Warner.

In 15 games last season he piled up a career-high 127 tackles, including 82 solos, and one interception.

A four-year starter at Arkansas, Greenlaw’s toughest opponent since cracking the 49ers starting lineup three years ago, has been his battle with injuries and being able to stay on the field.

He played in just three games in 2021 after landing on Injured Reserved with a groin injury. He then missed the end of the 2022 regular season with a injured back Although he did return for the 49ers’ 41-23 win over Seattle in the Wild Card game, leading the team with 11 tackles.

He also led San Francisco with nine tackles, including two for a loss, in the 49ers’ 31-7 loss to Philadelphia in the Jan. 29 NFC Championship game. But he suffered a thumb injury while trying to punch a ball loose.

After having surgery on the injured thumb this offseason, Greenlaw missed OTAs while rehabbing, in order to return for the preseason. The team is hoping the recent hamstring issue won’t linger into the season, as soft-tissue injuries often can.

Greenlaw, who is also having to get acquainted with new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks’ scheme, was recently ranked No. 79 on the NFL’s “Top 100 Players of 2003.”

