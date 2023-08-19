Former Hog Froholdt slated as starting center in Arizona

Former Arkansas offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt may finally be getting his breakthrough opportunity in the NFL Although he has just six starts during his four-year professional career, he is currently listed as the Arizona Cardinals’ starting center.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Denmark native was named one of the NFL’s “Secret Superstars” by Touchdown Wire managing editor Doug Farrarin, following last week’s first preseason game, an 18-17 win over Denver. Froholdt’s solid pass protection up front and strong run-blocking, definitely helped secure his grip on — not only making the team — but being their opening-day starter.

A viral on-line video from the game shows a highlight of the big Dane blasting Broncos’ cornerback Damarri Mathis on a screen pass. There is also another video of him destroying Broncos’ defensive lineman Zach Allen.

After stints with the Patriots, Texans and Browns, Froholdt signed with the Cardinals, and seems to have found a home. Not a whole lot was expected from Froholdt when he inked the two-year deal in March, But he has participated as their starting center the entire offseason.

“So far, I’m happy with where my preparation has been,” Froholdt said with a big grin. “I think that’s one of my main points, just how can I can be good for Sunday? What do I need to do to, not only to prep for the game, but physically prep, mentally prep? I’ve enjoyed it so far. I’m just ready to kick off the season.”

Froholdt arrived at Arkansas in 2015, out of Florida’s IMG Academy, where he was a highly-touted 4-Star defensive lineman. He played on the Razorbacks’ defensive front throughout his freshman season, before flipping to offensive line in 2016. He was at left guard for all 13 games of his sophomore season, then all 12 games as a junior, when he went the entire season without allowing a sack. As a senior, he played three games at center, before moving back to left guard.

Froholdt was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 draft by New England, becoming the first Danish-born position player ever selected in any professional football draft. In 1982, Hall of Fame specialist kicker Morten Andersen, a fellow Dane, was taken a little higher in the fourth round than his countryman. Andersen was drafted by New Orleans, where he remained for 13 of his 25 seasons, before retiring as the NFL’s all-time leading scorer.

Always grateful for the opportunities he has been given in this country, Froholdt still remains faithful to his home land.

“It’s been fun, and I take a lot of pride in going out there and representing Denmark to the best of my ability,” he said. “Hopefully, shine some light on football, so you will have some little kids wanting to play football over there.”

He relishes the opportunity to be the face of the sport in Denmark, where he already has a number of native fans.

“It’s cool to see kids (Direct Messaging) me and saying, ‘I’ve seen you and my dream is to be an NFL player’,” he said. “That’s just so cool.”

Froholdt and his wife — the former Razorback softball standout Ashley Diaz — are expecting their first child any day now..

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire