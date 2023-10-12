Former Hog Cleveland still recalls game-winning TD to beat Alabama

For the past 17 years, Ben Cleveland has remained the answer to one big trivia question: Who is the last Razorback to score a game-winning touchdown against Alabama?

The former Arkansas tight end still vividly remembers the play on Sept. 23, 2006, especially the roar of the crowd after he hauled in an 11-yard, one-handed catch from quarterback Mitch Mustain in overtime, handing the No. 22 Crimson Tide a 24-23 defeat.

“Obviously, I still get the goose bumps, because I can still hear the roar of the crowd – that was probably the loudest environment that I ever played in,” he said earlier this week. “And obviously, having that attachment of it being me with the opportunity to catch that pass, it still feels great.”

It was just the fourth game of Cleveland’s young career, and only his fifth career reception. He had caught his first touchdown pass a week prior in a 21-19 win over Vanderbilt, in what also proved to be the game-winning score.

But it’s that final catch against Alabama that still lives on in the highest esteem. (Watch the play Here)

Bama had actually scored first in the overtime period to take a 23-17 lead, before Tide kicker Leigh Tiffin missed the extra point. So, technically, Cleveland’s catch tied the score at 23-23. From there, Arkansas kicker Jeremy Davis split the uprights on his extra-point attempt to put the game away.

“There were a lot of big plays in that game, and that win really turned our season around,” Cleveland said. “That win kind of carried us through that season, and helped us make it to the SEC Championship game.

“Being able to contribute as a freshman was huge, but especially being able to make such a big play, was just a great feeling.”

The play was originally supposed to be a stop-route, where Cleveland was supposed to stop on a dime, turn, and make the catch. But Alabama appeared to recognize the play from earlier in the game and made adjustments. With Mustain and Cleveland’s familiarity with each other, they quickly converted it to a go route, where the tight end would now run straight and look for the ball in the end zone. When he did, the Tide safety came over to put Cleveland in double-coverage, as Mustain launched the ball.

“We had put that play in for that week, trying to get me a mismatch on the linebacker,” Cleveland remembers. “When we came out of the huddle, Alabama kind of knew what we were doing, so the linebacker jumped up underneath me. So I just converted it to a go route, because there was no one over the top. Me and Mitch were on the same page. He threw it up, and their safety came over the top and grabbed my left hand, but I just reached out my right hand and was able to make the play. The crowd just erupted, and that was history.

“Honestly, I did not sleep that night,” he added with a laugh. “It was just a big, big, big victory for us as a team.”

Cleveland admits that if he and Mustain didn’t have all their experience playing together throughout high school, that play would likely not have been successful.

“We had that extra sense with each other, just knew each other so well, and what our tendencies were,” Cleveland said. “He knew where to throw it for me to make a play. If we didn’t know each other so well, and didn’t have that previous experience playing together, we might not have made that play.

“It was also great having a talented quarterback like Mitch, who could put the ball where it needed to be.”

The two were a part of the renowned ‘Springdale 5,’ the core group of Springdale High School players, who helped Gus Malzahn capture the 2005 state championship. Four of the five – Mustain, Cleveland, along with wide receivers Damian Williams and Andrew Norman, eventually signed with the Razorbacks, who had just hired Malzahn as offensive coordinator. The fifth member of the group, offensive tackle Bartley Webb, played out his career at Notre Dame.

“We were all very close and knew each other so well, so it was great to get to play with those guys again in college,” Cleveland said.

Unfortunately, after the well-documented fallout surrounding Malzahn and Houston Nutt, three of the four transferred from Arkansas. Cleveland was the lone remaining player who finished his career with the Razorbacks.

That 2006 season began with a blowout loss to Southern Cal in Fayetteville, before the Razorbacks (10-4) bounced back with 10 straight wins, going 7-1 in the SEC West. After a loss to LSU in the regular-season finale, the Hogs fell to Florida 38-28, in the SEC championship game.

“I’m still proud to have been a Razorback,” Cleveland said. “My family and I still go to all the games and I support the program as much as I can.”

His four-year career with the Hogs totaled just 20 catches for 161 yards and four touchdowns. But the crown jewel will forever be the catch that beat Alabama.

“It’s almost funny to keep thinking every year, that this could be the year that the streak ends,” he said with a chuckle. “But we are on Year 17, and almost to 20. But I guess it has to end sometime.”

