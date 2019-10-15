Former high school stars will populate inaugural XFL Draft

Rnd9qmagzpy7euamv3t6

USA Today

When was the last time you saw an entire league drafted from scratch? Well, if you play fantasy football then the answer is probably quite recently. And, this week’s inaugural XFL Draft will look similar to a fantasy football draft.

The eight XFL teams are each set to draft 70 players, resulting in 560 total draft picks over two days, starting Tuesday morning. The format is completely unique, with the draft broken up into position groups starting with offensive skill. Since there is no previous season to establish a draft order, teams will rotate positions in the order with each new position group, then follow a snake pattern, which is how many fantasy football drafts operate.



Another unique aspect of the inaugural XFL Draft is that there is a selected pool of players from which teams can draft. Last week, the XFL announced that pool of close to 1,000 players, and among them were former five-stars, college greats and those who had already tasted professional success in the NFL. Sticking with the format, we present the most interesting names in this week’s XFL Draft in a pod format.

Five-stars: 21

Four-stars: 161

Three-stars: 281

Two-stars: 215

No stars: 292

FIVE NOTABLE FORMER FIVE-STARS

Noel Devine: Few college football prospects in the last 20 years generated as much attention and intrigue as Devine. As a freshman at North Fort Myers (Fla.) High he averaged nine yards per carry, and that was only the beginning. Devine probably had the first viral highlight film, and his recruitment was just as dramatic. So far, though, the results have not matched the hype. At 31 years old the XFL now looks like Devine’s last chance to fulfill the promise he displayed in high school.

Will Hill: Continuing the theme of talented, but complicated, former five-stars, Hill found success early in his career at Florida, playing for the Gators' 2008 national championship team. He was not selected in the 2011 NFL Draft, but ultimately did catch on with the New York Giants and tallied 220 tackles in his NFL career. However, Hill was suspended due to the NFL’s substance abuse policy three times, and also faced legal trouble over child support. Most recently he played for the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football (AAF).

Martez Ivey: The highest-ranked player in the Rivals100 this draft, along with Cyrus Kouadnjio, and the No. 1 offensive tackle in 2015, Ivey is as talented a player as there is in the offensive line pool. He started 44 games at Florida, but questions about his position left him undrafted last spring. Ivey signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent, but was released in the last round of NFL cuts at the end of August.

Robert Meachem: The furthest back we went to find a profile among this pool of XFL draft prospects was 2003, where we dug up Meachem, the former Tennessee wide receiver. An All-American collegiate career in Knoxville led to Meachem being a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He caught 178 passes for 2,914 yards and 27 touchdowns in an eight-year NFL career. At 34, apparently he still has more in the tank.

Trenton Thompson: After dominating the 2015 Army All-American Bowl, it looked like Thompson was on his way to a long and successful football career. He had some highs during his career at Georgia, including a three-sack performance in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl as a freshman. But when Thompson declared early for the NFL Draft following his junior season, he found the reception cold. Thompson went undrafted in 2018 and failed to catch on with a team as a free agent.

FIVE WHO HAVE TASTED NFL SUCCESS

Jn6k8t1q1be5aosvyhos

USA TODAY

Ryan Broyles: A two-time All-American at Oklahoma, Broyles was college football’s all-time leader in career receptions when he left Norman following the 2011 season. The Detroit Lions made Broyles their second-round draft pick, and he finished his first season as the franchise’s rookie of the year. The momentum ceased after that first season, however, and Broyles was released prior to the 2015 season. He has been out of football since.

Kony Ealy: Only three players have ever recorded three or more sacks in a Super Bowl. One is Hall of Famer Reggie White. Another is Ealy, who will be up for grabs when the XFL is able to select players in the defensive front seven in the third phase of the draft. A second-round pick out of Missouri in 2014, Ealy was productive in his first two NFL seasons, but saw his playing time decrease since and was out of the league by the end of the 2018 season.

Jonas Gray: The shelf life of NFL running backs is notoriously short, and no one knows that as well as Gray. He had only moderate success in four years at Notre Dame, but caught on with the Miami Dolphins after going undrafted in 2012. He made his way through the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad before finding himself in the right place at the right time for the New England Patriots, rushing for 201 yards and a franchise-record four touchdowns on Nov. 16, 2014. The Patriots released Gray the following September, and he will look to resurrect his career in the XFL.

Christine Michael: There was no denying the raw talent of Michael, and that’s why five NFL teams took a shot on him, including the Seattle Seahawks, which did it twice. After several impressive seasons for Texas A&M, Michael was a second round pick of the Seahawks in 2013. He won a Super Bowl with the franchise in his rookie season, but was buried behind starter Marshawn Lynch. He would go on to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and Green Bay Packers before finishing his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

Sealver Siliga: Siliga was just a two-star prospect when he signed with his home-state Utah Utes in 2008, where he would earn honorable mention all-Mountain West honors twice. Despite his college success, Siliga would go undrafted in 2011 and bounced around the NFL before catching on with the New England Patriots. Siliga started Super Bowl XLIX and won a ring with the 28-24 victory. He played for the Salt Lake Stallions of the AAF last spring.

