Former Hibernian Boss Nick Montgomery Set To Receive Tottenham Chance

Former Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery and his assistant are set to join the Tottenham Hotspur coaching staff, according to The Athletic.

Montgomery arrived in the British Isles last year as the new manager at Hibernian after building a good reputation in Australia.

However, he struggled in Scotland and only managed to win 12 of 37 games in charge of Hibs last season.

He was sacked last month after failing to hit Hibernian’s objective of finishing in the top six in the Scottish Premiership.

However, Montgomery is set to get one more chance to rebuild his reputation, but now in England and the Premier League.

He is expected to join countryman Ange Postecoglou’s coaching staff at Tottenham this summer.

The Spurs boss rates his compatriot highly and is keen to add his expertise to his staff at the north London club.

Sergio Raimundo, who was Montgomery’s assistant at Hibernian, will also follow his former boss to Tottenham to become part of a new-look coaching staff under Postecoglou.