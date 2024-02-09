Former Hendersonville star Robert Livingston hired by Deion Sanders, Colorado football

Former Hendersonville football quarterback Robert Livingston will be the new defensive coordinator for Colorado and coach Deion Sanders, according to multiple reports.

The 2004 Hendersonville graduate moves on to Boulder after spending the last nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Livingston will be tasked to turn around a Buffaloes defense that struggled during Sanders' first season. His defense allowed 34.8 points per game, which is 124th out of 133 FBS teams.

Livingston served as the Bengals' safeties coach last season. The Cincinnati secondary has been one of the best position groups in the NFL over the last two years.

In 2022, the Bengals allowed the third-fewest passing touchdowns. This season, they intercepted 17 passes, which was good enough for eighth-best.

However, Livingston has only two years of experience coaching at the college level. He worked with Furman in 2010 before becoming the defensive quality control coach for Vanderbilt in 2011.

