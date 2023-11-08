Former Heisman winner Joe Burrow: ‘I went to school at Ohio State, I played football at LSU’

Joe Burrow is responsible for the single greatest quarterback season in LSU history.

While leading one of the best college football offenses we’ve ever seen, Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and won a national title with the Tigers in 2019.

You would think the college Burrow claims would be cut and dry, but Ohio State fans have tried to claim the Ohio native, who never started a game for the Buckeyes but ultimately earned a degree from the school before transferring.

The now-Bengals quarterback set the record straight on Wednesday.

“I always say I went to school at Ohio State, I played football at LSU,” Burrow said. “That’s how I think about it.”

Joe Burrow: "I went to school at Ohio State. I played football at LSU." Joe Burrow made his own statement on why OSU should or shouldn't claim him as one of their own in the NFL. #Buckeyes #LSUTigers @fox19 pic.twitter.com/sedLyY0HnC — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 8, 2023

Burrow, who now also plays professional quarterback in the state of Ohio, certainly has strong ties to both schools. But there’s no denying that he’s best remembered for suiting up in the purple and gold.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire