Former Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. finding new life in NBA Finals with Mavericks

Twice over his career Derrick Jones Jr. has found himself with an eye on the Miami Heat as he searched for stability. Now, as the NBA Finals get under way, eyes are on the former Heat forward who is in the league’s championship series with the Dallas Mavericks.

The only other time Jones was in the Finals was the Heat’s 2020 appearance amid the pandemic in the Disney World quarantine setting, a series won by the Los Angeles Lakers.

That was when Jones had only a nominal role, playing 10 total minutes over four appearances in the championship series.

Those also would be his final minutes with the Heat, the team’s offseason reshuffle leading him to instead latch on with the Portland Trail Blazers in free agency, a marriage that ended nine months later with a trade of the athletic wing to the Chicago Bulls.

Then this past summer, as the Heat attempted to make a play for Damian Lillard, Jones found himself again in free-agency limbo, with the Heat’s gambit for the former Blazers guard coming up short.

That’s when Jones, 27, moved on to the Mavericks . . . and resurrected his career, now featured in the league’s championship series against the Boston Celtics, a series opening Thursday night at TD Garden.

“I could have accepted my player option in Chicago and still been on the team that’s not in the playoffs right now,” Jones said earlier this week. “But I just decided to bet on myself and I took less money to come here. But the money wasn’t the problem. The money wasn’t the issue. I just wanted to have the opportunity to be on the floor and just showcase what I’m able to do, and it happened for me.”

But not until nearly two months into free agency, not signing with the Mavericks until Aug. 18.

“It was nerve wracking, I guess,” the former Heat two-way player said of his waiting game. “I just didn’t know what was going to happen. I didn’t know where I was going. I didn’t know who was interested, really, because that whole trade with Dame, it just shut everything down for a lot of players.”

With the Mavericks in the midst of a major makeover from their 2022 appearance in the Western Conference finals, including additional shuffling at this past season’s trading deadline, the opportunity opened up for Jones and he seized his moment, starting a career-high 66 games during the regular season, albeit while playing under a one-year, veteran-minimum contract.

“Ever since I stepped foot in Dallas, they tell me to be me, play my game, go out there and be the best defender I can be,” Jones said. “Whenever I get shots, opportunities, I take the shots, I drive the ball, I finish the ball, make another play for a teammate.”

Having won the dunk contest during All-Star weekend while with the Heat in 2020, Jones has injected athleticism to a roster that had been decidedly lacking.

“We joked about it at the beginning of the season that now we can participate in the layup line,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “We have athletes who can dunk, and he’s part of that athletic group.”

Kidd also has a player who has been to this stage of the playoffs, just as Kidd had been, when he helped the Mavericks win the 2011 NBA Finals over the Heat’s Big Three roster of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

“You never know what you’re going to get from a game,” Jones said of that trip to the 2020 Finals. “You just got to go out there and give it everything that you have and just live with the results.”

Those 2020 Finals came against former Heat forward Markieff Morris, who was with the Lakers at the time and now is with the Mavericks.

As with former Heat teammate Udonis Haslem, Morris, 34, has taken on a mentorship role, including with Jones.

“He’s been to the Finals. He’s won a championship. He actually beat me in the championship when we were in the bubble,” Jones said. “He has a lot of wisdom with his game and he teaches us a whole bunch.

“We all see that ‘Kief is well able to play. He just takes that role with him and he flourishes with it. He lets everybody know what he sees out there. He’s been helping me tremendously this year. Times when I was upset, I was a little bit out of my head, he was the one that brought me back. That’s the one thing that I always thank him for.”