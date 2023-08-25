Former head football coach Vince Kehres among Mount Union's 2023 M Club Hall of Fame class

Mount Union football coach Vince Kehres is leaving to take a job at Toledo. (Photo provided by Leonard Reich/Mount Union)

Former Mount Union head football coach Vince Kehres will be among 12 new members inducted into the university's M Club Hall of Fame in November.

Kehres coached the Purple Raiders from 2013-19 and led Mount Union to two NCAA Division III national championships. He is now the defensive coordinator at Toledo.

The rest of the 2023 hall of fame class includes football's Pierre Garcon, Christopher Kern and Jason Lewis, track and field's Eric Belancic, John Biacofsky, Willie Dawson, Tammy (Daugherty) Durham, Jeffrey Powles and Nicolas Saluppo, basketball's Kyle Karpinski and cross country's Natalie (Lambert) Williams.

Former football player Jason Candle, now the head coach at Toledo, will receive the M Club's Duke Barret Award of Excellence. Long-time broadcast producer and videographer Dean Marini will be given honorary M Club membership.

The 2023 M Club Hall of Fame class and award winners will be recognized on Friday, Nov. 10 at the Giese Center for Performing Arts. They will be announced during the Saturday, Nov. 11 home football game against Baldwin Wallace.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Former coach Vince Kehres elected to Mount Union M Club Hall of Fame